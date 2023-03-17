Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Synaptics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 3.4 %

SYNA opened at $107.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.