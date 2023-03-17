Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.61 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.95 and a 200-day moving average of $431.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas



Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

