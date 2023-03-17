Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.