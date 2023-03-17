Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

