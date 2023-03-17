Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Hershey by 185.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,062 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

