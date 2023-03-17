Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $252,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $299.02 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

