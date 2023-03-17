Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $220.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

