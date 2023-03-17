Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

