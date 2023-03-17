Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,623 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Euronav worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 947,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 662,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

