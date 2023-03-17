Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Hostess Brands worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 445,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,464. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.