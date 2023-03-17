Swiss National Bank Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $211,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Nuvei by 17.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nuvei by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,134 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nuvei by 1,958.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 56.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. 120,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,382. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

