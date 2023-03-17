Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $42.43. 360,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Barclays began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

