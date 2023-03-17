Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,500 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 296,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,267. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

