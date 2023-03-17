Sweat Economy Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,345,924,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,076,743,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

