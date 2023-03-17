Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 30.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 9.9% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Surmodics by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

