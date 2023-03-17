Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.89.

NYSE SU opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

