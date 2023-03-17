Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar Sells 6,813 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $80,665.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 188,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,306,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 56.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 22.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 283.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 837,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 618,819 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 56.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,178 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic Company Profile

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

