Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

