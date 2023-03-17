Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

