Suku Market Cap Achieves $14.04 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Suku token can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $14.04 million and $2.15 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

