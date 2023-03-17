Strong (STRONG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $9.70 or 0.00036151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $220,676.29 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

