Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16). Approximately 543,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,179,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Strix Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £207.77 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

