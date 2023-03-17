Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stratus Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 114,575 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 246.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 161.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

