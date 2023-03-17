Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
Stratus Properties stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.44.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
