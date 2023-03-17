StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $15.25 Average PT from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

StoneCo stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

