StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.60.
Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
