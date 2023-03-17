StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.60.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.