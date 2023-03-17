StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

