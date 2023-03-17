StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,617. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $952.74 million, a P/E ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

