StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:SA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,617. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $952.74 million, a P/E ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.88.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
