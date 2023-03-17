StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,484. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

