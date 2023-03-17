StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.92. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $268.38. The company has a market cap of $882.75 million, a P/E ratio of -568.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.68%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,071 shares of company stock worth $1,159,915 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.