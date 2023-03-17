StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of MX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 83,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,087. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $383.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
