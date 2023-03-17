StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,485,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,532. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

