StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.57. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Featured Articles

