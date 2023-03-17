StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.