StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 31,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The firm has a market cap of $320.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

