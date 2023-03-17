StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $811.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
