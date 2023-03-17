StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 million, a P/E ratio of 174.90 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

