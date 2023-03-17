StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,510. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

About Veeco Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.