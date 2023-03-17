StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

