StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.
Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance
SIX opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
