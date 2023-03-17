StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBH. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 232,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 104,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

