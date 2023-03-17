StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

RGS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,026. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Regis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

