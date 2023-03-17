StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Regis Trading Down 1.5 %
RGS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,026. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis
About Regis
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

