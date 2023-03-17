StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLAGet Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 7.1 %

Polar Power stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter worth $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

