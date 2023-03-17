StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Down 2.1 %

Novanta stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.10. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 59.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,242 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $46,718,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novanta by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 206,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

