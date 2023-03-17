StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 371,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,566. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 542.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.