StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 501,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $788.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.60. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

