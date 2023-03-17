StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.57.
Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 501,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $788.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.60. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $27.45.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
