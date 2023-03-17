StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

HAS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $94.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

