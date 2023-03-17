StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.69 on Monday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
