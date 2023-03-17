StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.69 on Monday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.