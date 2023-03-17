StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 1.2 %

CJJD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,580. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

