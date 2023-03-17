StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after buying an additional 558,365 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,725,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

