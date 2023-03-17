StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.