StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

