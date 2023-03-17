Stillwater Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $306.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

